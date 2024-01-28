Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.53

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and traded as low as $61.21. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 309 shares.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
