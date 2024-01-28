Ethereum Price Hits $2,270.66 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $272.89 billion and $6.59 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,270.66 or 0.05370375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00084415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00029604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,181,248 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

