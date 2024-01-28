Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of ETD stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 290,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,450. The firm has a market cap of $772.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

