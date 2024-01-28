Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

ELS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

ELS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 937,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,363. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

