Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 210.5% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.0 days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ENMPF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Get Ensurge Micropower ASA alerts:

Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ensurge Micropower ASA manufactures and sells ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.