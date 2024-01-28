Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 210.5% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.0 days.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Stock Performance
Shares of ENMPF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile
