Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.17. 46,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 113,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $655.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $111,781.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $73,758.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,568.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $111,781.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,521 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

