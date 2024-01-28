Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Stephen Sadler Sells 15,000 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total value of C$558,750.00.

TSE ENGH opened at C$37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.34. Enghouse Systems Limited has a one year low of C$27.51 and a one year high of C$44.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.18%.

Several analysts have commented on ENGH shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

