Energi Reaches Market Cap of $8.80 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $144,545.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00080993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00030467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,228,907 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

