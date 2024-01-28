Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Upgraded to “Outperform Market Weight” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

Enerflex Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE EFX traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.29. 310,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,023. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$11.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.22.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.49%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

