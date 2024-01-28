Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Enerflex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.28.

Enerflex Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$903.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$11.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.21.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.49%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

