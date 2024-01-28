Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NU by 14.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, New Street Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

