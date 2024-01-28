Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FNDF stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

