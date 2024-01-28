Empower Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,009,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:A traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.99. 1,319,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $157.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

