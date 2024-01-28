Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 294.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,589 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. 320,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.