Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $430.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $443.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

