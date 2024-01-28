Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,080 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 90.3% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Shell by 87.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,957. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

