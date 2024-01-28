Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Cut by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after acquiring an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

