Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 26th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $877.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 63,965 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.