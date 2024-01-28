Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $639.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $606.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $647.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $601.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.68.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

