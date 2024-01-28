Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $639.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.