Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $564.60.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $483.80. 1,272,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.41. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.