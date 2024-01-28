Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$17.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELD. National Bankshares raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.64.

ELD traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.39. 221,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.00. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.19 and a one year high of C$18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.58.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9930151 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

