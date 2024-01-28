Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 15th

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.66. The business had revenue of C$39.75 million during the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.