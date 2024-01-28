ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 694,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECARX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ECARX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ECARX by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX Trading Up 4.7 %

ECARX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,294. ECARX has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ECARX will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.