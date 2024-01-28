Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

ETN opened at $245.89 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $247.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

