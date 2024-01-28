Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $247.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

