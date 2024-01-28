Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 18,500 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 11 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

