Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.66. 140,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 211,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $817.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $306,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

