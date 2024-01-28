DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,244 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for about 4.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned 0.13% of DXC Technology worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 21.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 38.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 950,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 265,248 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in DXC Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXC

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.