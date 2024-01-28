DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DXC opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

