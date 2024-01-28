DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.460-3.480 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on DD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.