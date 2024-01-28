DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.460-3.480 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DD opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
