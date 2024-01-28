Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.20

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $4.85. Duluth shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 18,895 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $138.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 415.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Duluth by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

