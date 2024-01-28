Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,621 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. 3,554,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,983. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.19.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.