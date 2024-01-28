Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $720,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.88. 690,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.