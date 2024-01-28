Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 868 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $208.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.39 and its 200 day moving average is $195.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock worth $9,714,244. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

