Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 69 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $839.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $756.79 and a 200 day moving average of $687.44. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

