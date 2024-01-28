Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 579 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,298,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $66.12. 6,691,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,229. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

