Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 4,905 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.