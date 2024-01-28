Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 4,526 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.86. 4,848,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

