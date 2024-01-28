Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 356 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $105.37 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

