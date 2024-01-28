Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

