Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 775.7% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 628.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 353,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LYB opened at $95.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

