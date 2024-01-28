Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in VICI Properties by 98,059.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,949,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,481. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

