Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.60. 645,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,590. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $97.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

