Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $769.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $783.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $703.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

