Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $706,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $13.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.43. 13,555,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.35.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.