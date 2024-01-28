Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 90.3% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Shell by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 56,880 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

