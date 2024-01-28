Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 3,259,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,127. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

