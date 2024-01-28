Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $257,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.11 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.67. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,178 shares of company stock worth $9,469,966 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

