Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $160.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

